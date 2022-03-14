What's Great in Dayton: March 11 - 17, 2022

Tonight the Dayton Contemporary Dance are presenting DANCING IN THE LIGHT. It's a moving expression connecting to the human spirit. This thought-provoking performance inspires and guides through life-changing experiences that capture what it means to “dance in the light.” It's at UD’s Kennedy Union Theatre at 8pm.

Saturday, at the Yellow Cab in downtown Dayton (right outside the Historical Oregon District) Pete Price is celebrating his new album "Department of the Interior." The Price Brothers' Band is there and also The Pizza Bandit. Head over there around 7pm and it kicks off at 8.

On Sunday is the Aullwood Pancake Brunch. Enjoy the fluffiest pancakes, delicious sausages, scrambled eggs, coffee, and warm maple syrup. Aullwood volunteers will lead sugarbush tours and explain the process of maple sugar making. There is continuous serving from 10am to 1pm.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is honoring women. A new exhibit highlights their achievements in civilian and military aviation with emphasis on the U.S. Air Force and its predecessors.

And this weekend is the Big Hoopla. There are all kind of activities to get ready for the First Four basketball which is on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena. Check it all out at daytonhoopla.com

And this Sunday remember to….Spring Forward for Daylight Saving Time….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell