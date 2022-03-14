Is Always and Forever the best ballad of all time? Hard to say. It's up there. Maybe Prince fans wouldn't agree. I'm sure they'd mention Prince's Adore. Luther Vandross fans might object. They would speak up for A House Is Not A Home. Whatever your preference, much most music fans would agree that Heatwave's magic slow jam is one of the best of its kind.

If you don't know, the band Heatwave was co-founded by a Daytonian, Johnnie Wilder Jr. The other founder of the band, Rod Temperton, wrote Always and Forever. Temperton would also later go on and write songs for a little album called Thriller that would sell a bajillion copies. Johnnie Wilder's brother, Keith, another native Daytonian, also joined the group. Heatwave was a very successful band in the mid to late 1970's, scoring big hits like, Boogie Nights and The Groove Line.

The song Boogie Nights is technically, the most successful single Heatwave released. But the one that's played at nearly every prom, dance, wedding, and BBQ is Always and Forever. The song still melts all our hearts away.

On second thought, Luther Vandross fans would need to reconsider their stance on my Ballad Wars. Because, Vandross actually remade Always and Forever.

The real recognizes the real, and we recognize the magic of Heatwave and Always and Forever, and...Dayton.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

