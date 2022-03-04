© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: March 4 - 10, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
The main Dayton Metro Library is hosting a College and Career Fair.

Tonight is First Friday. Lots of things going on in downtown Dayton.

And at Frontstreet is The ARTery Gallery….they have been there for 5 years and you can hear some DJ music and have some refreshments, from 5 to 9 p.m.

If you are planning to go to college on Saturday, in the downtown Main Library, is a College and Career Fair. You can visit 28 schools, trade, union, various organizations and military branches. It’s noon to 4 p.m.

And there’s a Sugarbush Walk. Discover how sugar maple trees are tapped for their sap and how that sap is turned into sweet maple syrup! Learn how maple syrup making got its start and take a hike in the sugarbush and taste this delicious syrupy treat! It’s at Aullwood Audubon at 2:30 p.m.

The Human Race Theatre’s play is Everything That’s Beautiful. It has the parents decide to support their 10-year-old Morgan, who was assigned male at birth but identifies as female. They relocate in order to give the family a clean start. This is their final weekend.

Welcome to March….
Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

