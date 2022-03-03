© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

LISTEN: Mad River Theatre Works performs Freedom Riders

WYSO
Published March 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
274920983_10159618427259174_7026289176073966925_n.png

Mad River Theatre Works performs their original play, Freedom Riders, in the WYSO Studio

Mad River Theater Works is an acclaimed touring ensemble that creates vibrant and evocative plays with music for families and young audiences based on American history and folklore.

Freedom Riders explores the valiant and courageous personalities behind one of the most critical chapters in the history of the Civil Rights movement, the 1961 Freedom Rides.

Developed through consultation with Dr. Bernard Lafayette and with generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts and The Ohio Arts Council, the one-act play with original music demonstrates how non-violent protests were used to focus attention on the cruelties of segregation.

Play written by Jeff Hooper

Original Music by Bob Lucas

Directed by Daniel Carlton

Cast
Steven Isaac Rice
Sheena O. Murray
Evelyn LeTeshia
Joe Troop
Raiford Faircloth

Stage Manager: Brandon Osley
Managing Director: Chris Westhoff

