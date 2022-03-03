LISTEN: Mad River Theatre Works performs Freedom Riders
Mad River Theatre Works performs their original play, Freedom Riders, in the WYSO Studio
Mad River Theater Works is an acclaimed touring ensemble that creates vibrant and evocative plays with music for families and young audiences based on American history and folklore.
Freedom Riders explores the valiant and courageous personalities behind one of the most critical chapters in the history of the Civil Rights movement, the 1961 Freedom Rides.
Developed through consultation with Dr. Bernard Lafayette and with generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts and The Ohio Arts Council, the one-act play with original music demonstrates how non-violent protests were used to focus attention on the cruelties of segregation.
Play written by Jeff Hooper
Original Music by Bob Lucas
Directed by Daniel Carlton
Cast
Steven Isaac Rice
Sheena O. Murray
Evelyn LeTeshia
Joe Troop
Raiford Faircloth
Stage Manager: Brandon Osley
Managing Director: Chris Westhoff