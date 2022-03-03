© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

"Industrial Strength Bluegrass" to be presented at Miami University Middletown this week

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published March 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
isb.jpg
Smithsonian Folkways
/

Southwestern Ohio carries a deep heritage of bluegrass music, and a recent book (and coinciding album) released last year titled "Industrial Strength Bluegrass" detailed the history extensively through words and music. This weekend, Joe Mullins, local bluegrass music and broadcaster who produced the album for the Smithsonian Folkways label, alongside Fred Bartenstein, fellow local bluegrass and broadcaster, and co-author of the book released on University of Illinois Press, will give a presentation on their combined efforts at Miami University Middletown's Dave Finkelman Auditorium. The album was recently awarded the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Association's Album of the Year Award. Joe spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the upcoming event, which includes a performance from Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.

Joe Mullins and Fred Bartenstein will present "Industrial Strength Bluegrass," followed by a performance by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, on Friday March 3 at 7 PM at Miami University Middletown's Dave Finkelman Auditorium. More information on the event can be found at events.miamioh.edu.
You can also find more information on Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers at RadioRamblers.com, and learn more about the book and album at press.uillinois.edu and folkways.si.edu respectively.

Tags

Arts & Culture Local MusicMusicBluegrass
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller