"Industrial Strength Bluegrass" to be presented at Miami University Middletown this week

Southwestern Ohio carries a deep heritage of bluegrass music, and a recent book (and coinciding album) released last year titled "Industrial Strength Bluegrass" detailed the history extensively through words and music. This weekend, Joe Mullins, local bluegrass music and broadcaster who produced the album for the Smithsonian Folkways label, alongside Fred Bartenstein, fellow local bluegrass and broadcaster, and co-author of the book released on University of Illinois Press, will give a presentation on their combined efforts at Miami University Middletown's Dave Finkelman Auditorium. The album was recently awarded the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Association's Album of the Year Award. Joe spoke with Excursions host Evan Miller about the upcoming event, which includes a performance from Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.

Joe Mullins and Fred Bartenstein will present "Industrial Strength Bluegrass," followed by a performance by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, on Friday March 3 at 7 PM at Miami University Middletown's Dave Finkelman Auditorium. More information on the event can be found at events.miamioh.edu.

You can also find more information on Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers at RadioRamblers.com, and learn more about the book and album at press.uillinois.edu and folkways.si.edu respectively.