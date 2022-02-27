© 2022 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: February 25 - March 4, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published February 25, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host its Third Annual Micro Drone Race this weekend.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio.

This weekend you can see fast-flying micro drones as 48 pilots maneuver these over, under, around, and through the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This is their Third Annual Micro Drone Race.

Tonight, and Sunday at the Schuster is a brand, new opera called Finding Wright. It’s the story of human connection and emotion centering on the life of Katharine Wright ,the sister of Orville and Wilbur Wright. With music performed by the Dayton Philharmonic this is the first ever full-length opera commissioned for and presented by the Dayton Opera.

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company are at The Victoria performing Inside Out. This is a unique collection of interdisciplinary and collaborative pieces. It's Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday, 4pm.

The Human Race Theatre’s play is Everything That’s Beautiful. It has the parents decide to support their 10-year-old Morgan, who was assigned male at birth but identifies as female. They relocate in order to give the family a clean start. This is now through March 6.

Remember that old adage that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb? We found out next week…..

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

