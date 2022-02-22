© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Beavercreek High School to host 2022 Weekend of Jazz this month

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz
Weekend of Jazz
/
Facebook

After a pandemic-related break, an annual jazz education event for professionals, students, and fans alike is returning to the Miami Valley. Beavercreek High School is hosting their 2022 Weekend of Jazz this week, two days of performances from school jazz ensembles from around the state, culminating in a Saturday evening headline performance from the New Orleans jazz-funk sextet Naughty Professor.

The 2022 Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz will be held this Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26, featuring Saturday evening headliner Naughty Professor. Friday's Beavercreek Band Night begins at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday's School Jazz Band Festival runs from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; both educational portions are free and open to the public. Naughty Professor will close the event on Saturday at 8 p.m. For more information, and Saturday evening tickets, go to WeekendOfJazz.org.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
