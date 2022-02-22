Beavercreek High School to host 2022 Weekend of Jazz this month

After a pandemic-related break, an annual jazz education event for professionals, students, and fans alike is returning to the Miami Valley. Beavercreek High School is hosting their 2022 Weekend of Jazz this week, two days of performances from school jazz ensembles from around the state, culminating in a Saturday evening headline performance from the New Orleans jazz-funk sextet Naughty Professor.

