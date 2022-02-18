What's Great In Dayton: February 18 - 24, 2022

A book sale is this weekend. No one has sorted them out...there is no idea what’s even in there. So, bring your sense of adventure, your treasure hunting skills and pick up some great books. This is just books: no media, no “tag sale” items, no vinyl, no puzzles. You’ll have to wait for next November’s sale for those. Sale hours are 9 am until 7 pm. This is at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds…..check it out at: daytonbookfair.com

A drama you can see at Wright State is Sweat. It takes you into the lives of middle-American industrial workers who are facing the end of their livelihoods as their factory jobs disappear and the ramifications of families and friends. This is their final weekend.

The Norwegians is a strong comedy about women scorned in Minnesota and the nice gangsters —- Norwegian hit men —- they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. This is their final weekend.

On Sunday a speaker gives a presentation on the Discovery and Renewal on the Huffman Prairie. You learn about the history of the prairie from its 1800’s surveying to the ongoing effort to continually renew and sustain the Huffman Prairie. It’s at the Wright Library in Oakwood from 2 to 3pm.

The Dayton Celebration Chorus is an adult community chorus that serves the city of Dayton and the Miami Valley region. There is no audition and they want you! Open to all interested adult singers the Chorus sings a diverse repertoire of both sacred and secular choral literature with an emphasis on American music.

The days are getting longer….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell