What's Great in Dayton: February 11 - 17, 2022

Tonight, Saturday, and Sunday you can see lots of ballet. One is the Gem City Ballet - on Facebook, visit Gem-City-Ballet. The other is The Dayton Ballet at The Victoria and go to: daytonperformingarts.org

A drama you can see at Wright State is Sweat. It takes you into the lives of middle-American industrial workers who are facing the end of their livelihoods as their factory jobs disappear and the ramifications of families and friends. It’s this weekend.

The Norwegians is a strong comedy about women scorned in Minnesota and the nice gangsters —- Norwegian hit men —- they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends.

Saturday is The Adventure Summit. It has a rich history featuring world class outdoor personalities. From endurance runners to long distance backpackers and the founding father of mountain biking to polar explorers these are sure to inspire and amaze. It’s at Wright State, 9:30am to 7:30pm.

This Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Susie Creamer who is talking about the clever stories that reveal how Baltimore, Maryland is becoming more “birdy” thanks to the Patterson Park Audubon Center. It’s at 2:30pm.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

The Dayton Donut Festival is now open. With your ticket booklet you'll have a coupon to get up to 3 donuts from so many doughnut homes now through February 21.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell