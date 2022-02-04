What's Great in Dayton: February 4 - 10, 2022

Tonight is First Friday with many things going on all over downtown Dayton.

And tonight you can relive the Creedence Clearwater Revival. The musicians recreate classic rock albums in their entirety and go to great lengths to faithfully create every sound. It’s at the Victoria at 7:30pm.

Sweat is a drama that takes us into the lives of middle-American industrial workers who are facing the end of their livelihoods as their factory jobs disappear and the ramifications of families and friends. It’s at Wright State University starting next week.

This Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Joe Boggs who is talking about “tree galls.” These are the most obvious and least damaging of any abnormal plant growths found on trees. Discover the secrets behind these remarkable plant structures including how galls are formed and their true impact on tree health. It’s at 2:30pm.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

The National Anthem Tryouts for the Dayton Dragons are virtual and the deadline to apply is next Friday…the 11th.

The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association wants YOU to have fun, make new friends, hear talented young musicians perform, and volunteer for an important cause. There are so many activities you can choose to do.

Keep warm and busy….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell