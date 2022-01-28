© 2022 WYSO
What's Great in Dayton: January 28 - February 4, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published January 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
Heater and Gem, the two dragon mascots of the Dayton Dragons Baseball team, pose in front of fans at Day-Air Ballpark
The Dayton Dragons are holding virtual tryout for the National Anthem.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio

On Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Bob Scott Placier who is talking about the fascinating practice of bird banding. By attaching little bracelets to a bird’s foot, they gain the understanding of bird behavior and shifts in the bird populations. This is at 2:30.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

If you would like to take some creative classes, check out K12 Gallery & TEJAS. They offer month-long Saturday classes for kids, teens, and adults. See what classes you want to take at: k12tejasgallery.org/saturday-art-classes

A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner is the National Anthem Tryouts for the Dayton Dragons. Auditions will be virtual and the winners will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. Deadline to apply is February 11.

The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association wants YOU to have fun, make new friends, hear talented young musicians perform, and volunteer for an important cause. There are so many activities you can choose to do.

Keep warm and busy….
Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
