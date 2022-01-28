What's Great in Dayton: January 28 - February 4, 2022

On Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Bob Scott Placier who is talking about the fascinating practice of bird banding. By attaching little bracelets to a bird’s foot, they gain the understanding of bird behavior and shifts in the bird populations. This is at 2:30.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

If you would like to take some creative classes, check out K12 Gallery & TEJAS. They offer month-long Saturday classes for kids, teens, and adults. See what classes you want to take at: k12tejasgallery.org/saturday-art-classes

A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner is the National Anthem Tryouts for the Dayton Dragons. Auditions will be virtual and the winners will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. Deadline to apply is February 11.

The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association wants YOU to have fun, make new friends, hear talented young musicians perform, and volunteer for an important cause. There are so many activities you can choose to do.

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

