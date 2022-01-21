What's Great in Dayton: January 21 - 27, 2022

Charlie And Doggy And The Song At The Edge Of The World is a play about a lonely boy with big dreams. With a sweeping Irish-folk/rock inspired score by Dayton natives, this is sure to entertain and win your heart. Performances are tonight and Saturday at 2pm and again at 8pm.

On Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Suzie Prange who is talking about how gray foxes in the mid-west are disappearing right here in our own backyards. This is at 2:30.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

If you would like to take some creative classes check out K12 Gallery & TEJAS. They offer month-long Saturday classes for kids, teens, and adults. See what classes you want to take at: k12tejasgallery.org/saturday-art-classes

A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner is the National Anthem Tryouts for the Dayton Dragons. Auditions will be virtual and the winners will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. Deadline to apply is February 11.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center now has Reflections in Faith paintings by William Smith III. Much of his work is mixed media however his primary medium tends to be acrylic paint. The exhibit is on display through mid-February.

Keep warm and busy….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell