What's Great in Dayton: January 14 - 20, 2022

On Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Jim Weller from Eastwood Eagle Watchers. They are a group of eagle enthusiasts who share a great appreciation for wildlife in general and an unbridled admiration of the Bald Eagles. This is at 2:30pm.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner is the National Anthem Tryouts for the Dayton Dragons. Auditions will be virtual and the winners will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. Deadline to apply is February 11.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center now has Reflections in Faith paintings by William Smith III. Much of his work is mixed media however his primary medium tends to be acrylic paint. The exhibit is on display through mid-February.

Keep warm and busy….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell