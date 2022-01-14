© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: January 14 - 20, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published January 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
258309094_10160297489168623_7057474613253763952_n.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/AullwoodAudubon
/
This weekend there are activities at Aullwood, and you can visit the trolls.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio.

On Sunday at the Aullwood Auduborn Center the speaker is Jim Weller from Eastwood Eagle Watchers. They are a group of eagle enthusiasts who share a great appreciation for wildlife in general and an unbridled admiration of the Bald Eagles. This is at 2:30pm.

And while you are there you can see three trolls…Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These trolls have a nest too. They were created of recycled material and the exhibit is “The Troll That Hatched an Egg.”

A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner is the National Anthem Tryouts for the Dayton Dragons. Auditions will be virtual and the winners will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. Deadline to apply is February 11.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center now has Reflections in Faith paintings by William Smith III. Much of his work is mixed media however his primary medium tends to be acrylic paint. The exhibit is on display through mid-February.

Keep warm and busy….
Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell