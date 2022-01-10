© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: January 7 - 13, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published January 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
Charles Young, 1919
Wikimedia Commons
/
On Saturday you can celebrate the life and legacy of Colonel Charles Young.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in the Miami Valley.

Tonight is First Friday, and though it is chilly lots of things to check out.

And if it’s art you want to explore see Art Hops at Front Street tonight from 5 to 9pm.

On Saturday you can celebrate the life and legacy of Colonel Charles Young. There’s the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument just past Xenia (which is closed) but the celebration is at the Paul Robeson Auditorium on the campus of Central State University in Wilberforce at 11am. He was an amazing man who has done so much.

Aullwood Audubon now has Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These are trolls and the have a nest too. These giant trolls created of recycled material want you to see them. “The Troll That Hatched an Egg” is one of only nine exhibitions in the United States.

Hope all your resolutions are still alive….
Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell