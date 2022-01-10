What's Great in Dayton: January 7 - 13, 2022

Tonight is First Friday, and though it is chilly lots of things to check out.

And if it’s art you want to explore see Art Hops at Front Street tonight from 5 to 9pm.

On Saturday you can celebrate the life and legacy of Colonel Charles Young. There’s the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument just past Xenia (which is closed) but the celebration is at the Paul Robeson Auditorium on the campus of Central State University in Wilberforce at 11am. He was an amazing man who has done so much.

Aullwood Audubon now has Bo, Bodil, and Bibb. These are trolls and the have a nest too. These giant trolls created of recycled material want you to see them. “The Troll That Hatched an Egg” is one of only nine exhibitions in the United States.

Hope all your resolutions are still alive….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell