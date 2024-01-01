Amy Harper comes to the HBCU Radio Preservation Project with an extensive background in media, as a writer, editor, photographer and storyteller. She is a firm believer in the historic and present day value of HBCUs and the important role their radio stations play in reflecting the unique voice of the institutions and communities they serve. She helped tell Central State University’s story as special assistant to its 7th president, John W. Garland, for 11 years and was a reporter, then editor of the Yellow Springs News, a weekly newspaper, for 15 years. Most recently, she was editor of Agraria Journal, a biannual publication of the Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice as well as a grant writer for that organization. She dabbled in radio storytelling as a participant in and graduate of WYSO’s Community Voices training program in 2013 and dreamed in Spanish after living and studying in Colombia, South America, for two years. She believes everyone has an interesting story to tell and is pleased and excited to be project assistant for this groundbreaking effort to preserve the unique history of HBCUs and their communities as told through the nation’s HBCU radio stations. In her free time, Amy can often be found wandering around in the woods, hanging out with the trees, trying to catch sight of beavers and blue herons.

