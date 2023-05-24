Amanda Burks is a native Daytonian and proud WYSO listener and sustaining member. She is a dedicated fundraising and creative professional and has served as Chief Development Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, Senior Producer at Real Art Design Group, and Vice President at vellaINC public relations. She is a 2018 Forty Under 40 Award winner and a graduate of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce's EMPOWER program, Cohort 3. She currently serves on the Wright State University Alumni Association Board of Trustees and the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation Board of Directors. In her free time, Amanda enjoys nights out with her husband Jason, cheering for her older son Lucas on the soccer field, and listening to "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" with her younger son Ronan.