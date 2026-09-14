Want to go solar? Co-op can cut costs for neighbors in Southwest Ohio

Solar panels could become more affordable for homeowners and small businesses in Southwest Ohio through a new cooperative program.

Nonprofit Solar United Neighbors and the city of Cincinnati are teaming up to launch the Southwest Ohio 2026 Solar Co-op. The program brings people together to buy solar panels in bulk, which is cheaper than buying individually.

“You go to Costco or Sam’s Club, and you're buying a whole bunch of toilet paper, and it's a discounted rate per unit, right? Same sort of deal,” said Nikki Vandivort, clean energy and climate resilience manager for Cincinnati. “The installers are bidding on a big amount of work, and they don't have to spend all that money going out and getting work. So, they're able to offer a lower rate.”

She says people can save 10-20% off the normal cost of solar installations using the co-op’s volume discount. The program also provides education on the benefits of solar and helps participants determine whether it’s the right fit for their house and energy needs.

“[Solar United Neighbors is] always there to answer questions,” Vandivort said. “They help guide the selection process for the installer. They organize the selection process and the request for proposals for the installers.”

The city has led similar programs in the past, but it decided to launch this solar co-op after the federal tax credits that had been available for individual homeowners to go solar expired at the end of 2025. Vandivort says the city wants to keep expanding access to renewable energy and support its goals to reduce climate pollution.

“All of our efforts are working toward meeting the goals of the city's Green Cincinnati Plan — our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our buildings, improve energy resilience and grid stability, and make clean energy more accessible,” Vandivort said.

She says Cincinnati receives enough sunlight to make solar energy a viable alternative to fossil fuels, adding as electricity prices continue to climb, going solar is a way to save on utility bills.

The co-op is open to people living in 12 counties in Southwest Ohio: Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren. Its free to join.

You can learn more during a webinar hosted by Solar United Neighbors on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Find the link to sign up here.

If you join the co-op, you have until Dec. 1, 2026, to decide whether to move forward with putting solar panels on your house and signing a contract with the chosen solar installer.

How to join

You can sign up to join the co-op at solarunitedneighbors.org/Cincinnati by filling out a form. Solar United Neighbors says signing up isn’t a binding commitment to go solar with the group, but the organization asks that you’re fairly certain you want to pursue a solar installation for your property.

Solar co-op for nonprofits

The city also has a solar co-op program for local nonprofits, schools and houses of worship, called Solarizing Southwest Ohio Nonprofits. It aims to help these organizations install and save money on solar systems before federal tax credits expire at the end of 2027. Find out more here.

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