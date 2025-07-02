Budget requires Ohioans under 21 to take driver's training course before getting a license

The newly signed state budget requires Ohioans under 21 to take driver’s education training before getting a driver's license.

Right now, driver’s ed is required for 16- and 17-year-olds, but not for anyone over 18. A provision in the newly signed budget includes a provision that requires anyone under 21 to get that training before taking the test.

Gov. Mike DeWine had wanted to bring driver's ed back to high schools, but lawmakers took out his proposed funding for that.

“We have so many young people turning 18, never taking driver’s training, they go in and ultimately after many failures, pass. Not acceptable," DeWine said.

“We know that young people who go through driver’s training become safer drivers—safer for themselves and everyone else on the road. And that’s not just true for young people. It’s true for adults," DeWine said. "This not only protects young drivers; it also protects everyone, our streets and our highways."

Last year, 58% of fatal crashes caused by a teen driver involved 18- and 19-year-olds, according to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

DeWine said the budget continues the grants that were made available in the previous budget to help low-income students get this training.