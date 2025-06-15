A special shoutout to fathers

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Eternatus is one of the most powerful Pokemon there is. It's in the gigantic/legendary classification. I know this because my son Josh (ph) told me, and I am telling you this because sometimes he asked me to sneak words into the show as a kind of a secret message. That is often hard to do, but for Father's Day, I prioritized it, and Eternatus was one of the words. Others on this week's list included TV and cactus. Happy Father's Day to everyone out there who can relate.

And a special Father's Day shout-out to some of the other dads working on our show staff today, producer Gabriel Sánchez, as well as our ALL THINGS CONSIDERED technical directors, Neil Tevault and Ted Mebane. And finally, to my dad, John (ph), who spent a lot of time in front of a microphone himself. That is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED for this Sunday. Thank you for listening to us in a weekend filled with news. We will talk to you again soon.

