WYSO Careers: Development and Communications Coordinator

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region of southwest Ohio that includes Dayton and Springfield, with a potential broadcast audience of more than two million. Our digital offerings reach listeners all over the world. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news, music and storytelling. We have been on a dynamic path of growth and change since our transition from university to community ownership in 2019.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Immersed in the daily details of WYSO’s multifaceted fundraising efforts, the Development and Communications Coordinator ensures effective communication and collaboration across membership, major gifts, business support, special events and grantwriting.

This is a full-time, exempt, 40-hours-per-week position located in Ohio. Employee must reside within commuting distance to WYSO. Company policy allows for some remote work.

Exempt employees are expected to work the appropriate and necessary time to complete assignments and related tasks on schedule. Typical working hours and days are Monday – Friday 9 am – 5 pm, although membership drives and special events require occasional evening and weekend hours.

This position reports to the WYSO general manager (GM) and does not have direct reports. However, at various times this position may manage interns and relevant contractors.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Revenue monitoring

Monthly tracking of secured and projected revenues in all areas including Membership, Major Gifts, Business Support, Grants and Special Events

Work with CFO and Staff Accountant on monthly reconciliations of all revenue, ensuring that WYSO’s CRM database (Allegiance) reconciles with Quickbooks Online

Track the receipt and expenditure of grant funds

Database analysis to support major gift work

Work within WYSO’s CRM database and with wealth screening data to provide ongoing prospect research to the GM and major gift officer

Provide administrative support for WYSO’s major gift program, “WYSO Leaders” as well as our Resonator Society (legacy gifts) and 9130 Society (lifetime giving of $9,130+)

Special events

Manage key revenue-generating and friend-raising events, including: Events at the Union Schoolhouse (once WYSO is operational there in Fall 2025) Ticketed fundraisers at Dayton venues like Victoria Theatre and The Brightside

Provide support for department-led events, including music department concerts, Center for Community Voices “Listening Parties,” etc.

Grant writing

Manage all aspects of grants at WYSO, including:

Prospecting

Creating new applications

Renewing long-standing grant relationships

Submitting final reports

Working with departments receiving grants to ensure appropriate and required funder acknowledgements

Communications

Create and distribute press releases, conduct necessary follow-up for earned media opportunities

Manage some recurring email series, like “Off Air” and construction updates

Manage fundraising and other general station social media posts that do not fall under the purview of WYSO's content teams

Write the annual Impact Report

Manage “The Weekly,” the weekly internal email newsletter

QUALIFICATIONS

At least three years of nonprofit fundraising experience that reflects increasing levels of responsibility

Demonstrated writing and verbal communication skills

Passion for our public service mission

Preference for previous media experience or willingness to learn media industry standards

SOFT SKILLS

Collaborates beautifully with others in a fast-paced team environment

Comfortable working with people from diverse backgrounds

Is a champion of and fierce advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Salary range is $50,000 to $60,000, commensurate with experience

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; 401(k) company match; HSA with annual company grant. This is an FLSA exempt position.

ABOUT WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. 70,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. We have 21 full-time staff, paid interns, and dozens of volunteer producers and hosts. WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with equity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

ABOUT THE GEM CITY

Dayton, Ohio (“The Gem City”), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians that call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

HOW TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume (including contact information for three references familiar with your work) to Luke Dennis, general manager. Review of applications will begin immediately.