Where does the new pope stand on the big issues facing the Catholic Church?

/ Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Leo XIV is the first North American pontiff appointed to lead the Catholic Church. As a native Chicagoan, he’s been confirmed a White Sox fan by his brother in interviews after he was elected Pope. But where does Pope Leo XIV stand on the major issues, like homosexuality and women’s role in the Church?

We speak with David Gibson, Catholic historian, author and director of Fordham University’s Center on Religion and Culture.

