May 2025 Primary Election results: Dayton City Commission, Beavercreek schools and more

Here's how local voters for issues and candidates in the May 2025 primary, according to final, unofficial results.

County boards of elections will count any provisional and still-to-arrive absentee ballots in the next few weeks, then certify the final results.

Montgomery County



Dayton City Commission: Two Dayton City Commission seats up are for grabs this fall. In this primary, five candidates filed and voters narrowed the field to four. Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Karen Wick And incumbent City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild all advanced to the November ballot. Community Advocate Valerie Duncan has been eliminated. Beckham received more than 27% percent of votes, Fairchild saw about 23%, Wick got about 20%, Davis garnered about 15% and Duncan got about 13%. Voters cast ballots for two candidates.

Two Dayton City Commission seats up are for grabs this fall. In this primary, five candidates filed and voters narrowed the field to four. And incumbent City Commissioner all advanced to the November ballot. Community Advocate Valerie Duncan has been eliminated. Beckham received more than 27% percent of votes, Fairchild saw about 23%, Wick got about 20%, Davis garnered about 15% and Duncan got about 13%. Voters cast ballots for two candidates. Huber Heights: More than 58% of voters approved continuing a 0.25 percent income tax.

More than 58% of voters approved continuing a 0.25 percent income tax. Huber Heights City Schools: More than 50% of voters approved a 6.9 mill additional levy for Huber Heights schools. The money will be used for current expenses.

More than 50% of voters approved a 6.9 mill additional levy for Huber Heights schools. The money will be used for current expenses. Oakwood City Schools: More than 57% of voters approved a 4.74 mill bond for Oakwood City Schools. Over the next 33 years, the bond will generate $40 million for upgrades mapped out in the district’s Phase 2 Master Facilities Plan. It’ll cost taxpayers about $165 per $100,000 of appraised home value.

More than 57% of voters approved a 4.74 mill bond for Oakwood City Schools. Over the next 33 years, the bond will generate $40 million for upgrades mapped out in the district’s Phase 2 Master Facilities Plan. It’ll cost taxpayers about $165 per $100,000 of appraised home value. Northmont City Schools: A little more than 64% of voters approved Northmont City School’s operating levy. The 3.44 mill measure will generate $3.5 million over 10 years to cover general expenses. The district is expecting rising costs in utilities and special education programs. It’ll cost the owners of a $100,000 home about $120 a year.

Greene County



Voters rejected the Beavercreek City Schools measure for a new high school. The 4.9-mill bond would have generated about $265 million, most for the proposed complex at an 89 acre property. The bond would have run for 37 years. The measure was rejected with 8,248 no votes to 4,299 votes in favor of it. Last November, voters rejected this measure, complaining about the cost.

Clark County



In Enon, a 5-year, 1.75 mill police levy for the village has failed, with more than 60 percent of voters saying no to the funding.

A half percent income tax for the city of New Carlisle passed with 66% of the voters approving the measure.

The county estimates only about 15% of eligible voters turned out for the primary.

Champaign County



More than 58% of voters chose Magistrate Gregory Harvey for Champaign County Municipal Court judge. He beat challenger Prosecutor Kevin Talebi in the Republican primary. No Democrat filed for the seat, so Harvey will be unopposed in November.

Miami County



In Miami County, a 5-year, 0.75% earned income tax for the Milton-Union School District passed, with more than 54 percent of voters approving the measure. The earned income tax will cost someone making $50,000 about $375 a year.

And nearly 56% of voters approved a 1-mill tax levy for Troy-Miami County Public Library. It’ll give the library $1.7 million in funding annually. According to the county auditor, annually, the levy will add $35 to the taxes of a $100,000 home.

In a four-way race for three open seats for Troy City Council, Todd Severt came out on top with support from just over 30 percent of the vote. Susan Westfall received 29% and Lynn Snee received just over 21% — edging out candidate Kay Friedly, who received about 18% of the vote.

Butler County



Princeton City Schools: Voters rejected a 6.61 mill additional levy. It would have annually generated $12.8 million dollars over 10 years for operation expenses. More than 57-percent rejected the measure. Princeton City School District serves parts of Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties.

In Warren County, more than 57% voters rejected the measure.

In Hamilton County, nearly 54% voters rejected the measure.

In Butler County, nearly 54 % voters rejected the measure.

Warren County

