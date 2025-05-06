Judge denies bond for man accused of killing deputy

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates ruled Tuesday that the man accused of hitting a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy with his car will stay in jail for now.

Rodney Hinton, Jr., 39, faces aggravated murder charges for the death of Deputy Larry Henderson. Hamilton County Prosecutors allege Hinton hit Henderson with his black Ford Focus at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Burnet Woods Drive as the deputy was directing traffic for UC's commencement ceremonies May 2.

Hinton's defense attorney, Clyde Bennett II, argued Hinton was experiencing mental illness and severe distress. Just prior to the incident, Hinton had viewed body camera footage showing the Cincinnati police shooting of his 18-year-old son Ryan Hinton.

"I think in light of his mindset at the time that this happened, I think he has mental issues," Bennett said. "I think the conduct in question is classic — classic — mental illness."

Thursday, May 1, Cincinnati Police were responding to a report of a stolen car in a Price Hill apartment complex. Ryan Hinton and three others fled the car on foot. During a pursuit, an officer shot Hinton.

In interviews, officers say Hinton had a gun and that he pointed it at an officer as he emerged from between two dumpsters.

Hinton's family has hired attorneys to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Cincinnati's Citizens Complaint Authority is also investigating the shooting. CPD is undertaking its own investigation as well.

Tension was high in the courtroom Tuesday for Rodney Hinton Jr.'s bond hearing. Dozens of law enforcement officers as well as those who came to support Hinton crammed into a viewing area separated from the courtroom by glass windows.

WVXU Law enforcement officers and supporters of Rodney Hinton, Jr. gathered in the observation area outside the courtroom where Hinton had his bond hearing May 6, 2025.

As deputies led Hinton out to face Judge Yates, a man approached the glass and tapped on it. When deputies told him to sit down, he said, "that's my brother." Deputies eventually restrained him and removed him from the viewing area as he yelled and Hinton's supporters objected. He was not detained further, according to witnesses.

Cincinnati Police Detective Carl Beebe told the court the department has multiple videos showing Hinton driving the car that hit Henderson as well as multiple eyewitness accounts of the accident and the periods immediately before and after.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Nelson questioned Beebe about the sequence of events. Beebe said Hinton left CPD's investigations headquarters in Queensgate in a car driven by a family member at 10:30 a.m. the day of the incident. He was distraught enough that family members did not want him driving on his own, Beebe said.

He was then dropped back off at the investigations unit at 12:50 p.m. and drove away in his own car. Beebe said Hinton then headed toward Clifton Avenue. He turned right onto MLK Jr. Drive, stopped in the median short of Burnet Woods Drive, then accelerated as he steered to the left.

"Based on witness statements as well as the video... the vehicle accelerated quickly into the oncoming lanes, through the intersection, directly at where Deputy Henderson was standing and struck Deputy Henderson," he said.

Prosecutors argued Hinton is a danger to the community and should not be released before trial.

Judge Yates agreed.

"I cannot recall in my experience or outside experience a case like this," Yates said as he weighed denying bond. "This is a most unusual case."

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey spoke outside the courtroom following the hearing.

"I'd like to thank the community for the outpouring of support," she said. "I know this is a difficult time for everyone who lives in this community. Larry was a deputy who was so extraordinary. We've retired his badge number129. Larry touched so many lives in this organization."

Memorials for Henderson will be held Thursday and Friday.

Nick Swartsell / WVXU Protesters outside the Hamilton County Justice Center May 6, 2025

Hinton has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He declined to speak at the hearing.

Roughly two dozen supporters gathered outside the Hamilton County Justice Center following the hearing. Some held signs saying "Justice for Ryan. I stand with Rodney" and similar sentiments. Several declined interviews.

Bennett asked the court to consider Hinton's mental state. He said he'll seek a professional evaluation of Hinton's competency to stand trial soon.

"He's residentially stable, his family lives here, his extended family lives here," Bennett said. "Strong family ties. He lives with his significant other and his children. I agree with the state that there is a giant mental health issue. What I would ask is whether there's no bond or a monetary bond, I would ask that it is coupled with mental health treatment. He's receiving no treatment in Clermont County. I have a problem with that."

A grand jury will decide by May 12 whether there will be further charges against Hinton.

