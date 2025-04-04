Peak flood waters could rank among top 10 events recorded by Miami Conservancy District

The Miami Conservancy District is managing a high-water event across the Great Miami River Watershed.

Due to saturated ground conditions and additional rainfall expected through the weekend, river levels may peak on Saturday, "potentially ranking among the top 10 events recorded since the flood protection system’s construction in 1922," the district said in a statement.

The high-water event began on April 3.. Over the last 24 hours, the watershed received 0.25 to 1.50 inches of rain. Precipitation over the previous 48 hours totals 1.50 to 2.50 inches. Further precipitation is forecasted for the weekend.

The following Miami Conservancy District dams have been storing water:



Germantown Dam

Englewood Dam

Lockington Dam

Taylorsville Dam

Huffman Dam

Staff have closed a floodgate in Hamilton, Middletown, and two in West Carrollton to mitigate potential flooding.

The district stated that the flood protection system is designed to handle flows of this magnitude and beyond.

Flows across the watershed are currently much above normal range, above 90th percentile, for this date in the year.

“Our flood protection system has reliably safeguarded communities for over a century,” said MaryLynn Lodor, General Manager at Miami Conservancy District. “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking every necessary action to protect residents and infrastructure."

If you see something concerning, it can be reported at www.mcdwater.org/forms/contact or call 911 in an emergency.

