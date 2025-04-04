Montgomery County Animal Rescue Center seeks help, adopters after surge in pets in shelter

The Animal Resource Center in Dayton is asking the public for help and said Monday that the shelter was critically over capacity.

At the time, staff stated there were 108 dogs housed in the shelter, which only has the capacity for 80.

The center said it is temporarily restricting impoundments to accept only those ordered by a judge or magistrate.

Lost and found services such as microchip scans are continuing.

They’re also asking people to foster, rescue or adopt during this time to combat the over-capacity.

Adoption fees are $20 and include a spay or neuter, initial vaccines, licensing, a microchip, and heartworm testing and treatment as needed. Free monthly training is also available with adoption.

Many Dayton-area animal rescue organizations have also stated that they are stretched thin and facing high demand. Adopt A Pit, a Dayton-based nonprofit, posted on Facebook Thursday that a pit bull was being held in a local police department cell because of lack of room at the shelter.