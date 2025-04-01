© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who loses in funding cuts to universities?

By Courtney Dorning,
Ailsa ChangElena Burnett
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT

Proposed federal funding cuts to universities would have sweeping consequences that would impact local economies, scientific research and the institutions themselves.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Elena Burnett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]