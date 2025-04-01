Faith groups urge lawmakers to fund food banks, Medicaid, other low-income needs in Ohio budget

Faith groups and social safety net advocates are urging majority Republicans in the legislature to view the two-year budget they’ll introduce Tuesday as a moral document. They lobbied lawmakers last week on the importance they place on funding public education, Medicaid, kinship care and food banks.

"We have an opportunity in Ohio to set a tone and to show around the world that Ohio will stand not only with those that are successful, not only with billionaires, not only with big businesses and corporate heads, but we will make sure that its resources touches the lives of the hungry, for those that are homeless, those that are disabled, those that are in need," said Bishop Tony Minor with the Community of Faith Assembly in Cleveland. “We must make sure that our budget is used to serve all of Ohio, especially those that stand in need during these times.”

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a $15 million cut to food banks, which he has said reflects the end of one-time federal funds but that he's continuing to look at that. And House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he opposes fully funding universal free school meals. Deacon Nick Bates of the Hunger Network in Ohio says lawmakers are also considering a package of state-backed bonds to help the owners of the Cleveland Browns finance a $3.4 billion domed stadium project.

“We have the ability to give $600 million to the Haslams, but we can't afford to feed our kids. That doesn't make sense to me if we believe we are a moral society," said Bates.

Lawmakers are also looking at a flat income tax proposal. Bates notes tax cuts have been in the last seven state budgets, including setting a zero tax rate for Ohioans who make under $26,050 a year. But the overall economic impact of those tax cuts has been unclear.

The budget also includes trigger language that could end state-paid health insurance coverage for 769,869 Ohioans in the Medicaid expansion population should the federal funding percentage drop below 90%. Ohio is also asking the federal government to allow the state to impose work requirements on members of that same group.

"Health care is not something that we should have to deliberate on. It is not something that should be bargained with. It is not something that should be sacrificed and or used as a chess piece in Gov. DeWine's game against the federal government," said Jackie Addison of Northern Ohioans for Budget Legislation Equality. "This is something that every Ohioan needs. Our help is not something to bargain with. It is the backbone, honestly, of Ohio."

The group advocated for Republican lawmakers to keep DeWine's proposed $1,000 tax credit for children 6 and under, funded by a $1.50 per pack tax increase on cigarettes. House leaders have said they don't support that tax hike, though haven't said if the child tax credit isn't being considered at all.