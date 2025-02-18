Trump administration fires U.S. attorney for Southern District of Ohio

The Trump administration has fired Kenneth L. Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Parker served as U.S. Attorney since 2021, when President Joe Biden nominated him and Congress approved his confirmation.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Norris will serve as acting U.S. Attorney.

As U.S. Attorney, Parker oversaw the litigation of civil and criminal cases in Ohio's 48-county southern district, which includes Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

In a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Parker said it has been his highest honor to serve as U.S. Attorney.

"There is no better feeling than to come to the office every day knowing I, along with all the prosecutors, trial attorneys, and staff, work to protect the rights, safety, and interests of the public with excellence and integrity,” Parker said.

Parker first joined the office in 1999 as an Assistant United States Attorney, and has since also served as the district’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Deputy criminal chief and as the district’s criminal chief.

Parker replaced acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel, who served in an interim basis after David DeVillers resigned in 2021.