© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Landslide leads to 'indefinite' closure to section of Montgomery County road

WYSO
Published February 13, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
A road map displays the road closure on Astoria Road, between Harris and Sigel Roads. A drawn detour route takes Friend Road, Browns Run Road, and Oxford Road around the area.
Montgomery County Engineer's office
The Montgomery County Engineer's office shared a visual of the landslide area. And, a suggested detour, using Friend Road, Browns Run Road, and Oxford Road around the area.

A landslide is closing public traffic on Astoria road, southwest of Germantown's city center. The closed section runs between Harris Road and Sigel Road.

The Montgomery County Engineer's office said, in a release, that the stretch of road will be closed for the foreseeable future, as they work to address safety concerns.

Residents of the road will continue to have access to their homes. But, motorists are encouraged to take a detour using Friend Road, Browns Run Road, and Oxford Road.

For questions, call the Engineer's office at 937-225-4904.