Landslide leads to 'indefinite' closure to section of Montgomery County road

A landslide is closing public traffic on Astoria road, southwest of Germantown's city center. The closed section runs between Harris Road and Sigel Road.

The Montgomery County Engineer's office said, in a release, that the stretch of road will be closed for the foreseeable future, as they work to address safety concerns.

Residents of the road will continue to have access to their homes. But, motorists are encouraged to take a detour using Friend Road, Browns Run Road, and Oxford Road.

For questions, call the Engineer's office at 937-225-4904.