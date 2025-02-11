JobsOhio has more than a decade left of its funding agreement. Its extension is divisive

Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost, who just joined the 2026 race to succeed DeWine, are divided over whether Ohio should extend a contract this year with a powerful and private firm pursuing economic projects on the state’s behalf.

JobsOhio, which is funded through leasing state liquor sales profits, is looking to secure another 15 years for its present funding system. Established in 2011 under then-Gov. John Kasich, JobsOhio has a 25-year contract with 13 years left.

In a letter Friday, Yost urged the Ohio Controlling Board to wait to vote on the requested extension, according to a news release.

As written, Yost said he believes the new franchise and transfer agreement with JobsOhio is “one-sided,” absent any stakes on JobsOhio’s part. The original 2011 agreement requested $1.4 billion from JobsOhio to become the sole liquor sales franchisee—some of which was used to settle previous liquor debts.

“I have grave concerns that this is not a good deal for Ohioans,” Yost wrote in a different letter to JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nauseef. “(Fifteen) years is a long time, and the people of Ohio deserve proper consideration.”

Nauseef also canceled a meeting with Yost, Yost said.

Leaders at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable, two big business lobbyists, wrote a letter over the weekend defending JobsOhio for its success in winning projects of all sizes and pushing for its further funding. Among others, JobsOhio notably courted the tech giant Intel for its in-progress New Albany fabrication plants, and more recently won a bid to bring defense contractor Anduril to Ohio.

“Thanks in great degree to our recent successes, we’ve had more and more deals entering our pipeline that might not have given Ohio a look before,” Nauseef said in a January interview.

When asked Monday, DeWine also credited JobsOhio with economic victories.

“Ask the other states—everybody is envious, other governors are envious of JobsOhio,” DeWine said. “It will allow us to continue to win. If we want to continue to win, we have to have JobsOhio in the game.”

By extending its sole control over liquor licenses, DeWine said he believes that JobsOhio benefits from breathing room to pursue long-term projects, with contracts that go beyond the 13 years left.

Late last summer, the Ohio Controlling Board held off on voting on the 15-year extension. The board of lawmakers, which is under the Office of Budget and Management, was set to meet last Monday with this included on its agenda, but canceled and rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon.