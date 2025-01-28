© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Dayton hospital petitioners give it another go with new ballot measure

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:38 PM EST
Dayton City Commissioners during a meeting in 2023
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Another petition for a ballot measure to fund a hospital on Dayton's west side has been submitted to the City of Dayton.

The group working to create a West Dayton public hospital has turned in a new petition.

The Ballot Initiative Committee delivered 1,400 signatures to the Dayton City Commission Clerk last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton City Commission declines to put tax levy for new public hospital on the ballot

Each signer must be a Dayton resident and a registered voter. The committee also provided the measure’s language that could appear on this Spring’s ballot.

The West Dayton Hospital Ballot Initiative organizers want a one-stop resource for health care needs. The ballot proposes at least a Level 2 emergency department, an Intensive Care Unit, mental health programs, a diagnostic laboratory, an imaging center, and a birthing center. It would also offer outpatient speciality services.

According to Dayton’s Charter, a public hearing must be scheduled within 14 days, either on Jan. 29 or Feb. 5.
Tags
West Dayton
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley