West Dayton hospital petitioners give it another go with new ballot measure

The group working to create a West Dayton public hospital has turned in a new petition.

The Ballot Initiative Committee delivered 1,400 signatures to the Dayton City Commission Clerk last week.

Each signer must be a Dayton resident and a registered voter. The committee also provided the measure’s language that could appear on this Spring’s ballot.

The West Dayton Hospital Ballot Initiative organizers want a one-stop resource for health care needs. The ballot proposes at least a Level 2 emergency department, an Intensive Care Unit, mental health programs, a diagnostic laboratory, an imaging center, and a birthing center. It would also offer outpatient speciality services.

According to Dayton’s Charter, a public hearing must be scheduled within 14 days, either on Jan. 29 or Feb. 5.

