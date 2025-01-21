Bird flu detected in 1.4 million Mercer County chickens

Bird flu has been detected in another commercial flock in western Ohio.

The USDA confirmed that 1.4 million egg-laying chickens in Mercer County are affected by the virus. This comes weeks after avian influenza was detected in a large flock in nearby Darke County.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge says the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza began in 2022.

“We've considered this to be ongoing, and it's had that roller coaster up and down where we've had some spikes,” Baldridge said. “Unfortunately, right now, we are kind of at a high-level spike where we've had a number of cases here recently.”

He says the virus is likely being transmitted from birds migrating over western Ohio and Indiana to poultry in those states.

“That's our big concern — when we look at these birds, and we look out our windows, we consider kind of all those birds being infected. We know that's a lot of how this is transmitted,” Baldridge said.

More than 3 million commercial chickens and turkeys in the state are currently impacted by the virus, according to the USDA.

Farmers are controlling the spread by killing infected birds.

Baldridge says that might have effects at the grocery store.

“From the consumer side, obviously, as this continues, there could be an uptick in prices,” Baldridge said.

Eggs and chicken are still safe to eat when cooked fully. The risk of a person contracting bird flu is low.