Wright-Patterson reinstates trusted traveler program

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published January 13, 2025 at 3:25 PM EST
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Gate 15A, pictured the morning of June 21, 2021.
WPAFB
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Gate 15A, pictured the morning of June 21, 2021.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is reinstating the trusted traveler program.

It allows for uniformed service members, their dependents who are more than 16, DoD employees, retired uniformed service members and spouses with valid DoD identification cards to vouch for vehicle occupants entering the installation.

The base had temporarily suspended the program and stepped up ID requirements following attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Now the U.S. Northern Command is re-activating the program, which includes Wright Patt.
Wright Patterson Air Force BaseWPAFB
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
