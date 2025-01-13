Wright-Patterson reinstates trusted traveler program

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is reinstating the trusted traveler program.

It allows for uniformed service members, their dependents who are more than 16, DoD employees, retired uniformed service members and spouses with valid DoD identification cards to vouch for vehicle occupants entering the installation.

The base had temporarily suspended the program and stepped up ID requirements following attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Now the U.S. Northern Command is re-activating the program, which includes Wright Patt.

