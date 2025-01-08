A husband honors the 4 women who protected his injured wife from oncoming traffic

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at the Hidden Brain podcast. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from Charlie Essers. One spring evening in 2023, Charlie was waiting for his wife, Elana, to bike home from work. And he had just finished making dinner when he got a notification from Elana's smartwatch that she had fallen.

CHARLIE ESSERS: So I jumped in the car and raced over to where she was - about a mile from home - to find her lying in the middle of the road, with her bicycle off to the side and four cars blocking the street from all directions. And she was surrounded by these four women - four strangers - who had stopped and were blocking traffic and holding her in the middle of the road. It was a pretty bad accident. And emergency crews came, and the women stepped aside. She was in a lot of pain, and it required emergency surgery.

And in the chaos of all that, I never got the name of those four beautiful, angelic women who protected the love of my life lying there in the middle of that dirty road. And I never saw them again. And I am so grateful to them. If I could see them, I would give them all a giant hug and let them know what they mean to our family. It could have gone so different with my wife just lying unprotected in the road. But instead, these four ladies protected her.

ESSERS: A couple of months later, I had a yard sign made that said thank you to them and put it at the end of that street, hoping that at least one of them would see it and know how much they meant to us. We go by that intersection a couple of times a week, and their love and generosity and selflessness makes me smile every single time.

