S5E5: Prof says exonerees teach students how to 'survive and thrive'

ReEntry Stories features conversations, stories, and perspectives from returned citizens (people who served time in prison) in Ohio. This season, we are focusing on wrongfully convicted people who spent time in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

Rachel McMillian, an assistant professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Illinois, partners with the Ohio Innocence Project to invite exonerees, people who were convicted of a crime and later officially declared innocent of that crime, to her classroom to educate her students about wrongful incarceration.

