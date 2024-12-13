Catch the annual Geminid meteor show tonight

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Calling all night owls. Have you ever wanted to see rocks that are billions of years old fly by, burning across the sky?

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Yes, I have. Well, the annual Geminid meteor shower is happening right now. Activity hits its peak late tonight into Saturday morning. NASA is calling for 120 MPH. That's meteors per hour.

SUMMERS: For the best visibility, keep your fingers crossed for a clear sky. The American Meteor Society suggests facing away from the moon.

SHAPIRO: And if you end up missing this round, relax. NASA says there will be an even better chance to see them December of next year.

