© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What science tells us about aging and exercise

By Allison Aubrey,
Juana Summers
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:59 PM EST

Getting or staying active has a wide variety of health benefits as people age. They can include everything from stronger bones to improved mental wellbeing.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers