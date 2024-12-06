Why alone time during the holiday season is essential for mental health

A new national survey by The Ohio State University College of Medicine reports finding pockets of alone time during the holidays is crucial to mental health.

The survey questioned 1,000 Americans and 46% of participants said they don’t get the alone time they need during the holiday season.

WOSU’s Debbie Holmes spoke with Sophie Lazarus, PhD, a clinical psychologist in Ohio State's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

Debbie Holmes: What were the questions on the survey related to the holidays?

Sophie Lazarus: We asked participants (about topics such as) I wish I was able to get more alone time for myself...it's very important to my mental health to have adequate alone time, and I get less alone time around the holidays, and I'm more irritable because I don't get enough alone time.

Debbie Holmes: Well, how did most people respond?

Sophie Lazarus: Up to 56% of those polled did agree that it's very important to (their) mental health to have adequate alone time. And 46% agreed that they get less alone time around the holidays.

Debbie Holmes: Why do you think there's a need then? And people are willing to talk about their need for alone time?

Sophie Lazarus: Alone time is important throughout the year, especially during the holidays. People tend to be busier interacting more with other people. You know, alone time can be really important so that folks have a chance to self-regulate, reflect, replenish and really be able to be present and engaged in those interactions.

Debbie Holmes: How can that stress, the pressure of being busy throughout December manifest itself?

Sophie Lazarus: This can be things like being more irritable, trouble sleeping, more anxious, when we're really not taking that time to be able to come down from the stress and overactivation, allowing the body and the mind to come down.

Debbie Holmes: What are steps that people can take to renew themselves?

Sophie Lazarus: In an ideal world, we would be able to take an entire afternoon or a nice retreat. That's often not realistic. So, we really want to be looking for, even if it's just little pockets of time, taking a few moments in the car before you go inside to feel your body, feel your breath and maybe process the day a little bit. Even if you get some alone time, for example, during the holidays, driving to the grocery store, maybe really taking the time, making the most of that time by opening the windows, putting on some music.

Debbie Holmes: There's not like an exact time, a half hour, specifically a day, that you're talking about here that can help?

Sophie Lazarus: No, we're talking about really making the most of what is available to you. And so, alone time is really making a choice to spend time alone, making a choice about how to spend it. Often that can be really helpful for reflecting, meditating. Maybe you choose to exercise. Maybe you choose to just be quiet.

Debbie Holmes: Did your personal experiences and need for a long time during the holidays lead you to do this study?

Sophie Lazarus: That's a really good question. You know, I do find that taking a little bit of time away, even though for some people, they might say, it feels selfish. I do find that taking some time away, some time to myself ultimately allows me to more fully enjoy the time I spend with other people. Be more intentional about getting the most out of that time.

Debbie Holmes: Is there anything else that you would like to add?

Sophie Lazarus: Alone time is different than really being isolated or lonely. So, we know that even though it's important to take alone time, it's also important to connect. And so, this really speaks to you being aware of what you are really needing in each moment. What's going to be most helpful for you in each moment?