Durand Jones: Tiny Desk Concert

You might not have known it, but this is the Tiny Desk you've been waiting for. Throughout his entire, window-rattling performance, Durand Jones sang fervently of hope, finding joy in sorrow and perseverance through struggle and doubt, with one of the most memorable voices we've had at the Desk.

Backed by a small but equally impressive group of gospel singers, including three members of The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Jones shimmied, glided and belted his way through four tracks from his debut solo release, Wait Til I Get Over. At one point, he told the crowd he'd read negative comments about the album on social media and wondered if it'd been a mistake to put out. "So I got on my knees and prayed to my ancestors. And I was like, 'Yo, I feel like I'm doing the right thing here but let me know, I need some confirmation.' " The next day he heard NPR's Mitra I. Arthur give an emotional review of the album's title cut and knew he'd made the right choice. "I was like, 'duly noted! I'm gonna keep going!' "

Jones closed the set with a stirring, a capella version of "Wait Til I Get Over," with thanks for the journey it started on and how it led him to the Desk.

SET LIST

"I Want You"

"Lord Have Mercy"

"See It Through"

"Wait Til I Get Over"

MUSICIANS

Durand Jones: lead vocals

Glenn Myers: bass

Matthew Romy: keys

Drake Ritter: electric guitar

Ben Lumsdaine: drums

Shaquile Hester: background vocals

The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Ifedayo Gatling: background vocals

George Marage: background vocals

Dennis Keith Bailey III: background vocals

