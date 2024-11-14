© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Military

A Fairborn veteran will receive a new, mortgage-free home this Friday

WYSO | By Shay Frank,
Chris Welter
Published November 14, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST
U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jeremy Lipker and his high school sweetheart (now wife) Christina, whom he met at a local ice cream shop when he was 16 and she was 15.
Freedom Alliance
/
Contributed
U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jeremy Lipker and his high school sweetheart (now wife) Christina, whom he met at a local ice cream shop when he was 16 and she was 15.

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jeremy Lipker will receive a mortgage-free home this Friday in Fairborn.

The gift comes from the nonprofit Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank, and the regional homebuilder Fischer Homes. This donation was made possible through U.S. Bank’s Housing Opportunities after Military Engagement (HOME) program and the Freedom Alliance’s Heroes to Homeowners program.

Lipker, who grew up in Dayton, joined the Marine Corps in 2004 when he was 22. Both of his grandfathers served in the peacetime Navy, which Lipker said in a release influenced his decision to join the military. He also said the 9/11 attacks influenced him to join an infantry unit specifically.

They are grateful for the gift of this home and feel blessed to start anew.
Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance

Lipker deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, where he sustained multiple traumatic brain injuries and injuries to his neck, back, and shoulders. He also deals with post-traumatic stress, according to the release.

Lipker now works at the National Archives in Dayton and lives with his wife and mother-in-law. The release said they live in a small home with little room and that the new home will be life-changing.

During a ceremony, Lipker will be given the keys to his new home this Friday.

This will be the 22nd military family to receive a home from the Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank partnership.

Tags
Military FairbornMortgageVeteransVeterans Affairs
Shay Frank
Shay Frank was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Before working at WYSO, Shay worked as the Arts Writer for the Blade Newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. In addition to working at the paper, she worked as a freelancer for WYSO for three years and served as the vice president of the Toledo News Guild. Now located back in the Dayton area, Shay is thrilled to be working with the team at WYSO and reporting for her hometown community.
See stories by Shay Frank
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
See stories by Chris Welter
Related Content