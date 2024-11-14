A Fairborn veteran will receive a new, mortgage-free home this Friday

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jeremy Lipker will receive a mortgage-free home this Friday in Fairborn.

The gift comes from the nonprofit Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank, and the regional homebuilder Fischer Homes. This donation was made possible through U.S. Bank’s Housing Opportunities after Military Engagement (HOME) program and the Freedom Alliance’s Heroes to Homeowners program.

Lipker, who grew up in Dayton, joined the Marine Corps in 2004 when he was 22. Both of his grandfathers served in the peacetime Navy, which Lipker said in a release influenced his decision to join the military. He also said the 9/11 attacks influenced him to join an infantry unit specifically.

They are grateful for the gift of this home and feel blessed to start anew. Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance

Lipker deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, where he sustained multiple traumatic brain injuries and injuries to his neck, back, and shoulders. He also deals with post-traumatic stress, according to the release.

Lipker now works at the National Archives in Dayton and lives with his wife and mother-in-law. The release said they live in a small home with little room and that the new home will be life-changing.

During a ceremony, Lipker will be given the keys to his new home this Friday.

This will be the 22nd military family to receive a home from the Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank partnership.