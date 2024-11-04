© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio early voting period closes with three-hour wait in some parts

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:23 AM EST
Long waits marked the final day of early voting in Franklin County on Nov. 3, 2024.
1 of 6  — FRANKLIN COUNTY BOE 110324
Long waits marked the final day of early voting in Franklin County on Nov. 3, 2024.
Sarah Donaldson / Statehouse News Bureau
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris talks with Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) at the Franklin County Board of Elections on the last day of early voting on Nov. 3, 2024.
2 of 6  — IMG_3725.jpeg
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris talks with Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) at the Franklin County Board of Elections on the last day of early voting on Nov. 3, 2024.
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau
Long waits marked the final day of early voting in Franklin County on Nov. 3, 2024.
3 of 6  — FRANKLIN COUNTY BOE 110324
Long waits marked the final day of early voting in Franklin County on Nov. 3, 2024.
Sarah Donaldson / Statehouse News Bureau
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stand outside the Franklin County Board of Elections on the last day of early voting on Nov. 3, 2024.
4 of 6  — IMG_3647.jpeg
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stand outside the Franklin County Board of Elections on the last day of early voting on Nov. 3, 2024.
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau
Political signs from both sides line the sidewalk near the early voting center on the final day in Franklin County on Nov. 3, 2024.
5 of 6  — FRANKLIN COUNTY BOE 110324
Political signs from both sides line the sidewalk near the early voting center on the final day in Franklin County on Nov. 3, 2024.
Sarah Donaldson / Statehouse News Bureau
Voters stand in line at the Franklin County Board of Elections the last day of early voting on Nov. 3, 2024.
6 of 6  — IMG_3743.jpeg
Voters stand in line at the Franklin County Board of Elections the last day of early voting on Nov. 3, 2024.
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

Between four weeks of early and mail-in voting, more than 2.5 million Ohio voters had cast ballots in the November election as of Sunday.

That figure combined just under 1.54 million residents who had gone to early voting centers with another around 995,500 who had returned their absentee ballots, contributing to a return rate of 87%, according to data from Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

Early voting ended Sunday at 5 p.m. in Ohio so county boards of elections could prepare for Tuesday. During the day, in the state’s urban cores, voters were met with long lines and traffic snarls at the county’s single early voting centers.

Aaron Sellers, Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson, said the earliest voters began queueing outside three hours before the board let them in at 1 p.m. Some of the last didn't leave until well after 7 p.m. It took Adam Cunningham of Franklinton more than three hours.

“There was too much going on the day of (the election),” Cunningham said in an interview. “Usually I vote at my local polling station, but today was the last day of early. I kind of procrastinated to get in, so I figured I'd come out, knock it out today.”

Along the snaking line Cunningham waited in, canvassers fought for attention, knowing it was their last chance to change a voter’s mind.

This is the first presidential election cycle Sylvie Strange is eligible to vote in. Strange, an Ohio State University student from Utah, said she's excited for the possibility of a woman serving as president.

“I'm really worried about abortion access,” Strange said in an interview. “I know this is the election for that. Also, Issue 1 brought me out, gerrymandering. I want to put more power to the people.”

By 3 p.m., the county was likely to cross 125,000 early voters total between Oct. 8 and Nov. 3, Sellers said—well over the 117,000 early voters it saw in 2020.

Registered Ohioans can vote at their polling locations Tuesday between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. To find a polling location, head here.

This story was updated at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2024.
Tags
Election 2024
Sarah Donaldson
Sarah Donaldson covers government, policy, politics and elections for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. Contact her at sdonaldson@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Sarah Donaldson