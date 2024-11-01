© 2024 WYSO
Sheer Mag: Tiny Desk Concert

By Lars Gotrich
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

At the Tiny Desk, we love to entertain unexpected requests from artists: American Football brought in a children’s choir; Tyler, the Creator’s team lit our “stage” for a nighttime performance. These can certainly make a performance stand out, but also extend the range of an artist’s creativity. So when Sheer Mag asked if we knew a bagpipe player in the D.C. area, we found Tim Carey, who also just so happened to have played the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985. If this bagpiper’s good enough for Roddy Piper, then he’s good enough for Sheer Mag.

Forged in punk and steeped in ‘70s hard rock, power-pop and disco, Sheer Mag has been a force for good in rock and roll for the past decade. The band doesn’t recreate or revive, but truly lives inside the blood, sweat and tears of this music — it’s fun and unpredictable, yet harmonious and homey. That’s why this Tiny Desk feels like a well-earned victory lap, featuring songs across the Philly band’s catalog, from its early 7-inch singles to its latest album, Playing Favorites. The riffs are timeless, the boogie is raucous, the guitar solos are sweaty and Tina Halladay’s voice is a soulful sneer that will set your heart aflame.

SET LIST

  • "Steel Sharpens Steel"
  • "Need to Feel Your Love"
  • "Nobody's Baby"
  • "Don't Come Lookin' "
  • "Fan the Flames"

MUSICIANS

  • Tina Halladay: vocals
  • Kyle Seely: guitar, vocals
  • Matt Palmer: guitar, vocals
  • Hart Seely: bass, vocals
  • Evan Campbell: drums
  • Tim Carey: bagpipes

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Lars Gotrich
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

