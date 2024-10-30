Q&A: Ohio 11th Congressional District candidates share plans on climate change, clean energy

When it comes to climate and the environment in Northeast Ohio, the candidates in Ohio's 11th Congressional District have different outlooks. Democratic incumbent Shontel Brown highlights federal and local investments into clean energy through the Inflation Reduction Act, while Republican challenger and Cleveland Heights Mayor Alan Rapoport emphasizes the need for a free market approach to climate solutions.

Ideastream Public Media's Zaria Johnson met with both individually to discuss their plans for climate action and environmental policy once in office.

What would you point to in your past actions that speak to your approach on environmental issues?

Brown: We can speak to the historic legislation that we've been able to successfully pass, including most notably the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in the climate crisis in our nation's history. And I'm proud of that because it's been able to create over 300,000 new clean energy jobs. We are expecting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2023.

And the good news is it's a 10-year bill and currently only about 15% of it has been spent, so I think that is indicative of my position and the work that we've been able to do, coupled with what we're looking to do in the future.

Rapoport: While I was mayor of Cleveland Heights, we did a lot of construction of public buildings. We built a new city hall. We build two fire stations to replace three old ones that were built in the 20s, and we also did a lot of work to remodel Cain Park. And we also did a lot with waterlines, sewer lines, streets — did a tremendous amount of construction activity. And one of our goals in doing that was to create a more efficient system, but also take advantage of the newer technologies, particularly with the city hall.

We had to look at whatever we could do to make it more energy efficient, as well as keeping it user friendly. So I think that the commitment that I developed during that time to try to do things correctly is. Something that I think is persistent. It's still my interest, too, to be very practical, but also to be very proactive, and to try to create a good environment.

Climate change is having a more pronounced effect that’s being felt locally across Ohio – everything from temperature extremes to more frequent severe weather. What role do you see for yourself and for the federal government in reducing climate change effects on people and communities? How would you bolster your stance in congress?

Rapoport: I don't think that pumping a lot of gunk into the air is a good idea. It certainly isn't going to help us short term. And I. Can't possibly help us long term. So I think that there has to be some consideration of that on the federal level.

An example of something I'm very concerned about is that. Our government, in its infinite wisdom, put a damper on the transmission of liquid natural gas to other countries. I think that was a very bad idea because the result of that was to cause other countries to become more reliant on Russian oil, which is much dirtier than ours.

It's also hindered the transfer of of reliance from other sources, such as coal to liquid natural gas, which would be much cleaner, and it's put some of our foreign alliances at risk because it's taken countries that are fairly dependent on energy supplies and turn them over to people that.

As suppliers who we probably don't want to encourage as suppliers. So I just think that the federal government can be very involved in trying to change the general direction, not only here but in other places.

Brown: The good news is we've had significant local impacts. One of the things I would point to is just a couple of months ago, I think it was August, we delivered $129 million to Cuyahoga County to build solar power on brownfields.

I would also point to in the month of May, we provided tax credits for local schools to install solar panels, including our neighbor in Warrensville [and] Maple Heights. Let me think here. We just, I just visited the Cleveland-Cliffs plant yesterday who received $19 million for clean steel production.

MetroHealth is another key example where we've been able to deliver a $17 million climate justice grant to provide free appliances for over 1,200 low income households with asthma. So that's in an effort to replace the aging gas stoves with new electric ones.

And then finally, I would point to the $156 million implementation for solar throughout the Midwest through the group Opportunities Partners in Cleveland. So we landmark historic, huge legislations and investment that's being made for and at the local level in partnership with federal government.

Are you in favor of clean energy production in the country? Does the federal government have a role in supporting it, and do you?

Brown: Absolutely. Yes. Yes. I think you can tell by the work that we've done locally, again, coupled with the historic legislation around the Inflation Reduction Act, that we recognize the importance of protecting our planet and that this is the only one that we have and nothing else is more important. If we don't have a planet, then everything else is null and void, right?

Rapoport: I believe that there's going to be a gradual development in a variety of areas, and I guess what I favor is a kind of an all of the above approach to see which of them works out. I think we're still in the learning stage about forms of energy such as solar and wind, and I don't think we're ready to transition into either of those areas massively yet.

I'm hopeful that as we all learn more about the pros and cons of different forms of energy, that we will learn not to rely on any one particular source and eventually hopefully find our way to some sources that make for efficiency, but also for a better environment.

One area that I'm a little surprised isn't being followed up on more aggressively, and that's what are called carbon offset credits. I think that I tend to favor a free market approach to just about everything, but that involves giving people incentives to do things that you would like them to do.

I think that tax credits that basically reward certain behaviors is not necessarily a bad thing, and it's something that the federal government can do. What I don't like is, is the government picking winners and losers. I remember Solyndra, a company that the federal government decided to invest a lot of money in that went broke.

Now, if it is a free market and somebody was investing their own money and they chose to take the risk, that's fine, but I don't like using taxpayers money to play dice with the energy market. But I think carbon offset credits is one area that I think the federal government could be much more proactive in.

What concrete steps would you take to support stewardship in and along Lake Erie. Do you support the multi-state partnership with other Great Lake states in the U.S. and with Canada? Do you think there should be changes?

Rapoport: One of the great advantages of living in northern Ohio is Lake Erie, not only for recreational purposes, not only for as a source of water, but there's so much that can be done to make it a better body of water. I think that the interstate compact with other Great Lakes states is very important and should be revisited frequently to make sure we're all on the same page about what to do to as stewards of the lakes.

I also think this involves some very definite discussions with our neighbors, the Canadians, about how the lake is being dealt with. We have common issues to be concerned about invasive species, for instance, and how to deal with that problem. I sometimes joke that one of the reasons I'm in favor of the Second Amendment is because I want to have a gun to stand at the border of Lake Erie and keep those Texans away when they come over to take our water away from us.

That was a joke, but I do think that we have a resource that is special to our area and other people will take notice of that over time.

Brown: The Great Lakes is very important to me. When I talk with community leaders and elected officials like folks in the business, there is recognition how important the lake is to our future. It is a huge asset, but we have to protect it.

The thing that is probably most concerning to the collective is the warmer temperatures and the pollutions, and we know that that is historically has led to more algae blooms and that's devastating to the lakes.

So what I would point to as relates to the lake is the bipartisan infrastructure law, which included $1 billion for Great Lakes restoration. And I have to shout out Congresswoman Kaptur, who I like to refer to as the queen of the Great Lakes, for her tenacity and persistence to make sure that this investment was made.

But I think it's also important to recognize our neighbors in Buffalo because this stretches from Buffalo to Minnesota. So this is a major undertaking. And I'm proud to be a Great Lakes Task force member. And I want to ensure that we continue to reauthorize ... this Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and increase the funding for cleanup and shore protection.

What else do you want voters to know about you?

Brown: I want the voters to know that I am proud to represent them and to respond to their needs. I don't go to Congress with a personal agenda. I go to Congress with an agenda that keeps them at the front and forefront of my mind and really takes into consideration the issues that are going to have immediate and long term benefits to my constituents.

And so, I hope that the work that I have been able to do and the results that I've been able to deliver exemplifies that, and I hope that they will continue to trust me to represent them in the future.

Rapaport: I have a difference of philosophy from other people who are running for office. I consider myself to be a pragmatist and I consider myself to be a moderate. That may be an endangered species in the political world today.

I've always been, as I suggested, interested in achieving results rather than pontificating and rather than speaking a fluid cliche about what I what I think the world should be like. I believe that we all have very little time on this earth in which to accomplish matters, and I'm hoping to put the time I have left to the best use possible.

I dropped out of political office back in the 80s because my family developed. I had a daughter, and I wanted to send her to college, and I wanted to earn money so I could pay for college. Well, that's done. She's out on her own, and my wife says now that I need a hobby.

So I'm back in the public sphere seeking an opportunity again to participate, this time on a very big scale, to try to do my part to make the world a better place for others. Because I think that making the world a better place for others makes it better for me too.