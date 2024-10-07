How Ohio's drought and longterm climate change could affect fall leaf color

Extreme weather conditions in Ohio this year could lead to a shorter and less vibrant season of fall colors on the trees; experts say it's one of many trends linked to climate change.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated 22 Ohio counties as natural disaster areas because of eight or more consecutive weeks of severe drought.

"Some of these weather extremes with climate extremes are stressing the trees, and that will change both the length of fall color and probably the brilliance of fall color," said Kathy Smith, program director for forestry for the Ohio State University Extension.

Smith says there are a lot of factors that go into fall color, and it's hard to predict exactly how the drought will change things this season.

"When it comes to fall color, [weather] can move it so that it's later, so it can cause a delay. It can also mean that we have less brilliant colors, we get more dull looking colors. And sometimes we get leaves that turn color and then just fall off," Smith said. "Too much rain, not enough rain, really hot temperatures — all of that plays into it every year."

Parts of the state have gotten rainfall recently, halting — but not solving — drought conditions. Smith says that likely means fall color will vary throughout Ohio.

"It will be interesting to see what the rainfall amounts were in some areas, and whether trees were kind of past the point of that being able to help," Smith said.

Smith says the best conditions are really sunny days and cool nights. In many places, including Cincinnati, climate change has caused warmer nights, which can delay color.