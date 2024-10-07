Guardians come up short in defensive battle with Tigers in game 2 of ALDS

The Guardians came into Monday’s American League Division Series Game 2 with thoughts of taking a commanding lead and momentum with them on their way to Detroit for Game 3.

Unfortunately, after a long defensive brawl, the Tigers broke out in the ninth inning tying the series at one game apiece.

As it was in game one on Saturday, the crowd had a strong representation from Detroit Tigers fans, and orange shirts and dark blue Tigers hats could be seem speckling the sold out stadium.

Jennifer Christiansen, an Ohio State grad from Wapakoneta, Ohio, who now lives in Detroit, came with a group of seven from the Motor City.

"I'm already going on Wednesday, definitely Thursday. Skubal's pitching today (referring to the Tiger's Tarik Skubil), so I'm hoping we can get a good win with our best pitcher," said Christiansen.

She may have fond memories of Ohio, but she came to root for the Tigers.

"I love Cleveland, I think Cleveland's wonderful. It's amazing being from Ohio and living in Michigan. When I come back I feel like I'm at home," said Christiansen.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Jennifer Christiansen is a singer from Detroit with roots in Ohio. She enjoyed coming back to her home state to see her adopted team win.

Guardians fan James Kish kept it simple when describing the scenario before the game started.

“We’re gonna slay the Tigers, whoever’s going to the next round, we’re gonna slay them, whoever wins the NL, we’re gonna slay them,” said Kish. “Let’s go Guardians, let’s go Cleveland, let’s defend the land!”

A group of Tigers fans who declined to give their names went into the game with high hopes about how Skubal, the American League Cy Young contender, would fare in the contest.

“You know what’s coming, seven innings of Skubal. You might get a hit, but you not getting past first base,” said one Detroit fan wearing an orange Tigers hat. His friend was less concerned about the specifics and more concerned with maligning Cleveland’s fan base.

“If I was in Detroit right now, there would be twice as many people here. They would be going crazy. This is lame,” he said dismissively. “Michigan, it’s where it’s at. This is a different country!”

Those Tigers fans’ words would prove prophetic as Skubal proceded to stifle Guardians batters all day long.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The contingent of Tigers fans in the stadium had more reason to celebrate all game long, as Detroit proved much more able to get on base and score.

Almost from the start of the game it was clear the Guardians would have a tougher time than they did in game one, when they started with a 5-0 first inning lead and never looked back. Skubal retired the Guardians first inning batters with ease. Meanwhile, the Tigers were getting on base, though Cleveland starter Matthew Boyd continually dodged trouble early. Boyd gave way to Cleveland’s vaunted bullpen, including Chase Smith who stayed nearly perfect from the mound, keeping the constantly threatening Tigers off the scoreboard until the final inning.

Nick Catania and Jason Gelsey are friends and business partners who were on opposite sides of the game. Gelsey lives in Philadelphia but is from Detroit and was excited by the prospect of the Tigers headed back to Detroit with the series tied.

“I haven’t seen a Tigers postseason game in years, And we’re here now enjoying the game together,” said Gelsey. “Been a Detroit fan at heart my entire life. We need to bring this back to the city at one and one and then see Game 3 back in Detroit.”

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Nick Catania (right) and Jason Gelsey (left) are friends, business partners, and on the opposite sides of a now bitter fight for the postseason.

A sellout crowd of 33,650 watched a defensive showdown as Skubal dominated the Guardians batters for seven innings. Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo nearly got things going for the Guardians, but he was deprived of a home run by an against-the-wall grab for the third out to end the eighth inning.

Emmanual Clase has been representative of the Guardians strong bullpen pitching this season, posting more saves in a single season than any Cleveland pitcher before him. But on Monday night he did not have the same magic. With two outs and two runners on base, Clase gave up a three-run home run to Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public media Steven Kwan charges after catching a big third out early in the game. Kwan would also have one of the most pivotal moments of the game when he made a big diving catch.

The Guardians were unable to pull out any late-game miracles as the Tigers held on for 3-0 victory, sending the series back to Detroit for game three on Wednesday with the momentum shifted.

Sifat Shahjahan came to the game with his friend Zawad Hossain. They weren’t surprised by the outcome, but they remain optimistic.

“They were favored to win this game by a little bit, so it’s not a surprise,” said Shahajahan.

“Man you know, it was just a long one, obviously Detroit got a lucky one. We still have a long way to go. Hopefully we can turn this around…” said Hossain.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Sifat Shahjahan and Zawad Hossain remain hopeful for the Guardians to turn things around.

The two plan to come to Game 5 at Progressive Field if the series makes it that far. Game 3 of the American League Division Series is on Wednesday in Detroit.

