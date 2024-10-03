Beavercreek completes new $2.4M salt barn ahead of winter

The city of Beavercreek has a revamped $2.4 million dollar road salt storage facility.

The nine-acre site on Dayton-Xenia Road next to Rotary Park has a larger storage building for road salt and improved navigation for salt trucks in the site.

City officials said the revamped site also allows for storing brine, gravel, dirt and mulch in larger quantities.

The project started in April and was completed this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"This project was years in the making, and we are thrilled with the outcome,” City Manager Pete Landrum said in a statement. “It not only addresses current operational needs but also ensures we are well-prepared for future demands."