Rwanda is dealing with a historic outbreak of the Marburg virus

Rwanda is dealing with it's first-ever outbreak of the virus Marburg. It is related to Ebola and has a mortality rate of as high as 88%. Experts are concerned that health care professionals have been particularly hard hit and it's already in the capital city. But they say the country's health system is well set-up to deal with the virus. Reporter: Gabrielle Emanuel. Editor: Rebecca Davis. Digital: Marc Silver Superspot. Aiming to publish digital by 7 a.m.

Copyright 2024 NPR