Watson's play, legal troubles have Browns fans saying 'heaven help us all'

The Browns are facing problems on and off the field, largely surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson. Following Watson's disastrous performance against Dallas on Sunday, he was hit with a civil suit Monday in Houston by a woman who claims Watson sexually assaulted her on a date in 2020. According to the lawsuit, the woman is suing Watson for $1 million in damages. The woman said the incident took place after she invited Watson to her apartment.

The NFL said it is investigating the latest lawsuit to determine if Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, but he is not a candidate for the commissioner's exempt list, essentially a reserve spot that does not count against the 53 man roster, because no charges have been filed. The Browns said they'll respect the due process of the legal system.

“Poor Browns fans,” said Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto. “You look at how the Browns just were embarrassed on national TV against Dallas. Watson was awful and then the next day you get this. And so many fans so love this team, and many were ambivalent, if not angry, when Watson was acquired by the Browns way back in ‘22 and this is just another thing to go, ‘Heaven help us all.’”

But Pluto said the Browns knew what they were signing up for when they signed Watson to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract in trade with the Houston Texans. It also includes a no-trade clause.

“They did it knowing that he had faced, at that point, about 20 some civil suits that were eventually settled and knowing that he would run into a big suspension, which turned out to be 11 games in 2022, and here we are in 2024, he's played a grand total of 13 games for the Browns,” Pluto said.

Watson settled 23 of 24 lawsuits against him in 2022 after two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment during massage therapy sessions. The same lawyer who brought those suits also filed this new one.

Pluto said the focus for the Browns right now is on Watson’s poor play. He played for the first time in 10 months on Sunday and completed 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown in a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“It is a long time since this guy's actually been good in the NFL,” Pluto said. “I don't see the same quickness that he had when he was with Houston. His confidence looks really, really shaky to me, and of course, if you're a Browns fan, you're walking around and going, ‘Hey, Baker Mayfield's having a big year with Tampa. (He) did last year (and) he had a good first game (Sunday). And you know, all the ghosts of quarterbacks past come popping up, and really, I just feel so bad for the fans.”

Pluto said the question will be whether Watson, who’s coming off of season-ending shoulder surgery last November, will be able to continue taking hits like he did on Sunday.

He was hit 20 times when you add up sacks, QB hits after throws and him running the ball.

“You won't survive six games in the NFL if you get hit that often," Pluto said. "Now, some of it was on the offensive line, but I say quite a bit was under Deshaun Watson, who tends to hang onto the ball too long and run into trouble."

Pluto said the Browns need to make quick adjustments for this week’s game on the road against Jacksonville.

“Well, you sit down and you try to have a bunch of plays where Deshaun Watson drops back to throw and just makes a quick pass to somebody," Pluto said. "Give him some things that he feels comfortable doing,”

But Watson’s confidence remains an issue, Pluto said.

“He's gone through some stuff again lately," Pluto said. "You know, his father passed away last week, as did a friend of his, and now the civil suit and all the criticism he's taken. It wears on you. But I just wonder, what is the reality of his confidence level? It cannot be very high. I mean, they have this guy, Jameis Winston, as a backup. You know, the end up going to him at some point? Maybe.”