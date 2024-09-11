'Free ice cream' marketing ploy earns Columbus cannabis dispensary $150K state fine

A marijuana dispensary in Columbus that offered "free ice cream" to customers on the first day of adult-use sales was fined $150,000 for the marketing tactic.

Greenleaf Apothecaries, also known as The Botanist, is one of several dispensaries around Ohio that faced such fines since adult-use sales began in August. The Arena District dispensary allegedly advertised free ice cream on its social media on Aug. 6 on the balmy summer day and brought in an ice cream truck to operate on its property.

The fines for all companies totaled more than $200,000 with most being levied at The Botanist's actions in Columbus.

Under Ohio law, all dispensaries must get marketing tactics approved by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control. This tactic and several more by several other dispensaries were not approved.

The Botanist bore the brunt of these fines for the ice cream truck stunt and additional promotional material the business released in June on its website, featuring promotions and menus that read "Can you take me higher," referencing a song by the rock band Creed. That violation earned The Botanist another $12,500 fine.

The division said in its paperwork that The Botanist did take corrective action for that violation.

The Botanist owns five dispensaries across Ohio in cities including Akron, Cleveland and Columbus. It's owned by Acreage Holdings of New York.

WOSU reached out to The Botanist for comment, but did not hear back before deadline.

The other dispensaries that received fines included:



Standard Farms, a medical marijuana processor in Garfield Heights.

Guaranteed Dispensary in Montgomery.

Bloom Medicinals dispensaries with various Ohio locations, including one in Columbus.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), aka The Rise with various Ohio locations.

Each of these dispensaries only received a $12,500 fine.