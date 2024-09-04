Columbus Blue Jackets remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ahead of vigil

Teammates mourned the loss of Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew at a press conference Wednesday ahead of a planned vigil.

The team spoke about Johnny ahead of a planned vigil scheduled for 7:30 p.m. outside Nationwide Arena. The two brothers were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver last week in New Jersey.

Many of the players who spoke were visibly upset at the loss of their teammate and friend. The players each gave their condolences to the family and recalled memories of Gaudreau.

Blue Jackets Team Captain Boone Jenner said while many will remember Gaudreau for how he played the sport, many will also remember the joy he brought to life off the ice.

"We all deeply miss the way he carried that same joy off the ice, whether it was at the arena or at home with his family. A joy I was so lucky to have witnessed," Jenner said.

Jenner called Gaudreau a close friend he felt he knew for a lifetime.

"His jokes and banter were always a consistent presence. Whether we're in the locker room, on the bus, on a plane or in a hotel room. John was truly one of a kind," Jenner said.

Teammate Erik Gudbranson said Gaudreau was one of the first teammates he made a connection with. He said it was hard not to get to know the Gaudreau family after meeting Johnny.

Gudbranson said he admired Johnny's love for his family, his wife and his children. "You were truly a family man, and you will continue to inspire me to be just like you," Gudbranson said.

Jenner said the team plans to get through this time together as a family. "We will persevere, because I know that's what Johnny would have wanted," Jenner said.

Don Waddell, general manager for the Columbus Blue Jackets, said he was looking forward to being on the same team as Gaudreau before his life was cut short.

Waddell said plans are still being discussed for how the team will honor Gaudreau during the season. He said the team plans on attending funeral services once they are finalized.

"While there's a huge hole in our lineup, there's even a larger one in our hearts," Waddell said.